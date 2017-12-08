Tips for winterizing your boat during cold weather

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — With winter on the way, it’s getting to be time for owners to winterize their boats.

But winterizing isn’t the same for every boat. It all depends on the model, the make and even whether or not you keep it in the water.

For boaters who take their boats out of the water and store them on trailers or in marinas, there are a few tips to keep it safe for the summer season.

Washington dock master, Rick Brass said it is important to make sure all the water is out of the engine.

You can run your motor for about thirty seconds once it’s out of the water to make sure its stored dry.

Another measure boaters can take when winterizing is to store the battery in their garage, which is preferable to leaving it sitting on a cold boat all winter.

“It might be a good idea to disconnect the positive lead off the battery for storage for the winter, just in case you accidentally turn or leave the lights on that would discharge the battery,” Brass said.

A battery that is left completely uncharged and stored for a long period in the cold can sulfate, which ultimately damages the battery and prevents it from charging again.

For boats left in the water, Brass said boaters only really need to worry when it hits the three or four days when the temperatures fall below freezing.

Boaters particularly need to worry about the engine cooling water system, which pulls in water to cool the engine.

If the water is freezing, it can damage the system.

“The simplest way to deal with a boat that is stored in the water is to simply close the valve that lets river water into the cooling system,” said Brass.

When the valve to the boat is closed it will protect both the strainer which keeps debris from going into the boat and it will protect the heat exchanger which is like a radiator in a car.