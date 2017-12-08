STEM career day held at Beaufort Community College

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Police Activities League held its annual youth science career day at Beaufort Community College Friday.

The STEM-based program works to expose children to different career fields at a young age.

Organizations like NASA, the ECU School of Engineering, Potash Corporation and BCC Allied Health Program were just some of the organizations in attendance.

But the main focus was on the kids.

“Well, this is basically a part of the workforce development pipeline, if you will,” said Alvin Powell, president of the Police Activities League. “It gets the kids integrated in what they need to be doing now to prepare for going to high school, and eventually junior college, four-year college, military or pursuing a career as a first responder.

There were more than 350 kids in attendance.

