FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Governor’s Highway Safety Program along with North Carolina state and local law enforcement agencies kick off their annual Holiday “Booze It and Lose It Enforcement Campaign” on Friday.

Nearly every law enforcement agency in the state will participate in the campaign by continuously running sobriety checkpoints in all counties during the holiday season.

The campaign kicks off Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.