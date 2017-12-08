Silver Alert issued for Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons for Theodore Baldwin of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Baldwin is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was reported missing in Wayne County and was last seen on 602 S Taylor Street wearing a grey hoodie, blue jacket, blue jeans, glasses and red, white and blue sneakers.

Baldwin is a black male with grey hair and brown colored eyes.

Anyone with information about Baldwin should contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6572.