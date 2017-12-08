Proposed roundabout in Kinston causes controversy

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For taxpayers in Lenoir County, a new proposed roundabout could cost them more than $2 million.

For those that live in the Jackson Heights community, it’s a relatively safe intersection, with only one death y in the last four years.

Commissioner J. Mac Daughety said the new roundabout could affect local businesses and could cause problems instead of solutions.

“With elderly patients— if they expand that footprint — are going to have difficulty getting in and out because the roundabout, with the volume of traffic that comes through here, is going to back up,” said Lenoir County

The Department of Transportation is looking into dropping the speed limit to 45 from 55 miles per hour.

