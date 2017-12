GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officers from across Pitt County will take place in the “Cops on the Roof” event on Friday at 8 a.m.

The event will involve officers standing on the roof of Toys-R-US in Greenville until a hundred bicycles are donated for Toys for Tots.

If anyone is unable to visit the store today, they can still make a donation by contacting the Greenville Police Department.