Pitt Co. group will hold concert to help underprivileged kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus will hold a benefit concert on Sunday at Reimage Church on Victory Lane in Greenville.

Scheduled event entertainment includes The Embers and Craig Woodlard.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday’s event are $15 and they can be purchased online or at Steinbeck’s Men’s Shop in Greenville.

All the proceeds made from ticket sales at the event will be used to buy toys for underprivileged children in Pitt County.