Pirates introduce Blackwell as new defensive coordinator

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Carolina head football coach Scottie Montgomery introduced his new defensive coordinator, David Blackwell, at a mid-morning press conference on Friday.

ECU’s defense finished dead last in the nation last season. The Pirates gave up over 6,500 yards, making it the worst defense in East Carolina’s school history.

Blackwell comes to East Carolina after a most successful run at Jacksonville State. In those four seasons Blackwell’s defense was consistently in the Top 10 in several categories. Blackwell was a grad assistant at ECU to start his coaching career, and then he made stops at Illinois State, Pittsburgh, Clemson, South Florida and Fordham.