NC Packs for Patriots sends holiday care packages to soldiers

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Packs for Patriots, a local organization working to send holiday care packages to United States soldiers, has already produced and sent three hundred packages overseas in the month of December.

Kevin Chancey, NC Packs for Patriots volunteer and a United States soldier, said it is these acts that make deployment a little easier during the holidays.

“It is just nice to know that people care back at home, not only family but complete strangers you never met before,” said Chancey. “It’s nice to just receive some random packages from people. It’s kind of nice just opening it and not knowing what is inside.”

The organization said money for postage is the greatest expense at the moment.

Donations can be dropped off at 249 Third Street in Ayden located in the back corner of the strip mall behind Little J’s Pizza and Subs.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s