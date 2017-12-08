NC Packs for Patriots sends holiday care packages to soldiers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Packs for Patriots, a local organization working to send holiday care packages to United States soldiers, has already produced and sent three hundred packages overseas in the month of December.

Kevin Chancey, NC Packs for Patriots volunteer and a United States soldier, said it is these acts that make deployment a little easier during the holidays.

“It is just nice to know that people care back at home, not only family but complete strangers you never met before,” said Chancey. “It’s nice to just receive some random packages from people. It’s kind of nice just opening it and not knowing what is inside.”

The organization said money for postage is the greatest expense at the moment.

Donations can be dropped off at 249 Third Street in Ayden located in the back corner of the strip mall behind Little J’s Pizza and Subs.