N.C. man arrested after woman doused with gasoline, lit on fire, deputies say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after deputies say she was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a domestic dispute.

Henderson County deputies responded to a report of a woman with burn injuries in the Bearwallow area of Edneyville on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was doused with gasoline by a man identified as Anthony Harrison Moore.

Deputies searched for Moore before he was arrested hours later in a wooded area behind the residence.

Investigators said Thursday night the exact relationship between Moore and the victim is unclear.

Moore is in the Henderson County Detention Center on a charge of resisting public officer, according to jail records.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s