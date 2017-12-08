N.C. man arrested after woman doused with gasoline, lit on fire, deputies say

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after deputies say she was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a domestic dispute.

Henderson County deputies responded to a report of a woman with burn injuries in the Bearwallow area of Edneyville on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was doused with gasoline by a man identified as Anthony Harrison Moore.

Deputies searched for Moore before he was arrested hours later in a wooded area behind the residence.

Investigators said Thursday night the exact relationship between Moore and the victim is unclear.

Moore is in the Henderson County Detention Center on a charge of resisting public officer, according to jail records.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.