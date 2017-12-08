Lindsey Vonn: I won’t represent US president at Winter Olympics

ST MORITZ, Switzerland (WCMH) — American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is working hard to get ready for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Vonn, 33, says she’s proud to represent the American people, but in a conversation with CNN, she made her feelings clear about President Trump and his administration.

“Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president,” Vonn said. “I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the Opening Ceremony… I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

Vonn was also asked if she would accept an invitation to the White House if she Olympic Gold?

“Absolutely not,” Vonn said. “No. But I have to win to be invited. No actually I think every U.S. team member is invited so no I won’t go.

Vonn’s downhill triumph in the Vancouver Games in 2010 turned her into a global star. According to Forbes, she’s one of the world’s best-paid winter athletes with a net worth of about three million dollars.

Injuries have kept her out of Olympic competition since then.

Several other Winter Olympics competitors have also said publicly that they won’t go to the White House if they win the gold, including free skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon.

