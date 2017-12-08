Lakers Brandon Ingram, Kinston Teens host ‘Kinston Night’ in Charlotte Saturday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Teens will host it’s second “Kinston Night” with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The event will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Kinston’s own 2016 number two NBA Draft Pick, Brandon Ingram, and the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s event will cost $18 to $40 and can be purchased through the event page on Kinston Teens website and Facebook.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will benefit youth in Lenoir County.