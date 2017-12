GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville and Morehead City will hold Christmas parades on Saturday.

The Greenville parade is scheduled to be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the corner of 1st and Evans to Reade and 3rd Street.

Morehead City’s parade is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Arendell Street and 17th Street.