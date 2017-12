GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department in collaboration with its “Cops and Barbers” initiative will hold a community coat giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Epps Recreation Center on Nash Street in Greenville.

Free coats and food will be given away while supplies last.