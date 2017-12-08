Gifts needed for Pitt County seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seniors in the Pitt County area are in need.

The Pitt County Council on Aging is once again partnering with Walgreens for the “Santa for Senior” program

This year, 125 hats are displayed at participating Walgreens ready for them to be picked.

With a deadline looming, there are still 50 hats that need to be picked.

“We have to get them all sorted and delivered and so we need to get all the items in by Monday, so that we will have time to get them sorted and delivered in time for Christmas,” said Lori Cortright, director of senior center operations.

Gifts that most seniors are asking for are gift cards to pharmacies to pick up medication as well as warm clothing and blankets.

