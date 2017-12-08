Fountain Fire Department has new home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The white flag has been raised in the town of Fountain.

Both the EMS and fire department are now living separate but equal lives.

It’s been almost a year since 9 On Your Side first brought you the story of how this small towns fire and EMS departments couldn’t agree on how to share space.

Since then it was up in the air if they were going to be able to even keep the EMS division However, now that the fire department has a new home both parties are content.

Michelle Manning’s corner convenient store services all the people of Fountain.

Some say it’s just as needed as emergency resources….

“Whenever they do have an emergency everything goes away all their personal differences go away they work together great as a team which is important,” said Manning

But for the Fountain fire and EMS division’s that hasn’t always been the case. After a long debate and back and forth of how to share work space, the volunteer fire department has relocated to an old bank building.

Assistant fire chief Jason Owens says they’ve come a long way

“you get to the part where you had to paint put carpet down fix kitchen day room offices I mean it was a lot of hours up here,” said Owens.

The finished product is something they are proud of.

Despite controversy the fountain EMS team is happy to move on and continue to serve the members of the community

“We are very very integrated the fire department does a fantastic job with us with keeping us safe on scene being in road ways extracting patients from cars,” said Brandi Serig.

The list goes on and on, Michelle is just glad her family and community will continue to get the care, love, and resources as needed.

Although the fire department has their own meeting place, their trucks and equipment can still be found at their prior location.