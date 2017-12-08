First Alert Forecast: Rain/snow mix possible for far inland areas

SUMMARY: Disturbances will develop along a stalled front offshore, leading to chilly rain and perhaps a few snow showers. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect. Details:



TODAY: Rain likely with temps in the 40s. A few inland areas could see a rain/snow mix through the day and into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances continue for Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine returns for the day on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 80% 39 ° F precip: 80% 37 ° F precip: 70% 39 ° F precip: 90% 39 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 41 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 80% 37 ° F precip: 70% 36 ° F precip: 80% 36 ° F precip: 100% 36 ° F precip: 100% 36 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 36 ° F precip: 90% 36 ° F precip: 100% 36 ° F precip: 90% 36 ° F precip: 90% 36 ° F precip: 80% 37 ° F precip: 80% 38 ° F precip: 50% 38 ° F precip: 40% 39 ° F precip: 50% 39 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 30% 40 ° F precip: 30% 39 ° F precip: 20% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 20% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast