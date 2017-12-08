First Alert Forecast: Rain/snow mix possible for far inland areas

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Disturbances will develop along a stalled front offshore, leading to chilly rain and perhaps a few snow showers.  A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect. Details:

TODAY: Rain likely with temps in the 40s. A few inland areas could see a rain/snow mix through the day and into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances continue for Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine returns for the day on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER!

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
40° F
precip:
80%
7am
Fri
39° F
precip:
80%
8am
Fri
37° F
precip:
70%
9am
Fri
39° F
precip:
90%
10am
Fri
39° F
precip:
100%
11am
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
12pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
1pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
100%
2pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
3pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
4pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
100%
6pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
100%
8pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
100%
12am
Sat
36° F
precip:
100%
1am
Sat
36° F
precip:
100%
2am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
3am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
4am
Sat
36° F
precip:
90%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
100%
6am
Sat
36° F
precip:
90%
7am
Sat
36° F
precip:
90%
8am
Sat
36° F
precip:
80%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
80%
10am
Sat
38° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sat
38° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
34° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

