Down Eats: Juice Vibes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a healthy spot to get some food in between holiday parties, head over to Juice Vibes in Greenville. You’ll get all the goodness and flavor without the guilt.

Juice Vibes features all natural smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, salads, and a signature item called an Acai bowl.

“It’s considered a super fruit, and it’s a berry that comes from the Amazon region,” said co-owner Elizabeth Layman.

The Acai bowl comes with the Acai fruit, topped with your pick of two other fruits, granola and a little honey, made right here in the East.

“They have a lot of antioxidants and you can blend them with any kind of liquid you want,” said Erin Tucci, a regular at Juice Vibes who loves the Acai bowls.

Juice Vibes is also pumping out a lot of freshly squeezed juices. They’re packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can help with things like upset stomachs and even inflammation.

One of the best sellers is the Landshark.

“A lot of times people are scared to drink juice because it can be super overpowering with beat and carrot and they’re just not used to consuming vegetables in that way, so this is a great starter juice,” said Layman.

Landshark includes juiced apple, spinach, kale, cilantro, pineapple, lemon, lime and ginger.

“Any time you add lemon and lime, it just kind of brings out everything else,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

The healthy ingredients and good products is a big reason why people keep coming back for more.

“People say it’s more expensive to eat healthy, but I think medical bills in the long run are more expensive if you don’t take care of yourself,” said Chris Smith, a regular at Juice Vibes.

