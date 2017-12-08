‘Cops on the Roof:’ Pitt County police collect bikes for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police officers in Pitt County spent part of their day on top of the Toys ‘R’ Us in Greenville Friday for a good cause.

Their goal was to, said Winterville police Chief Ryan Willhite, was to “stay on the roof at the Toys R Us every hour its open until we have 100 bikes donated for Toys for Tots.

“It gives us great joy to give them joy during the holidays,” Willhite added.

Law enforcement agencies across Pitt County came out for the event, including Winterville, Greenville, Bethel, Ayden, Farmville, Grifton, ECU and Vidant Police Departments, as well the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office participated.

Each officer was dedicated to making a difference.

“Think about when you were a little kid,” said Lt. Chris Williams with the Winterville Police Department. “Everyone has that one Christmas where they got something under the tree that was totally to this day as an older person what makes Christmas special to them. And think about a kid that might not have that. And this bicycle might be that for them.”

And within three hours, more than 100 bicycles were donated, and the cops were set free.

If you want to donate a bicycle, they are still accepting them.

Drop off any new bike at your local Pitt County police department to make a child’s holiday.