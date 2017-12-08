Beaufort Co. authorities make arrest in September White Post Store robbery

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the White Post Store armed robbery incident in Bath.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call on September 29 at the White Post Store on Hwy 92 in Bath.

The clerk on duty at the time of the robbery told deputies a white male entered the store just before closing, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators received a tip in the case around November 21.

Acting on that tip members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units conducted surveillance on the suspect and three other associates.

While conducting surveillance investigators were able to arrest the suspect and one of his associates for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher Dempsey Jr., 28, of Washington was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after interviews with other two associates.

Dempsey was held on a $51,000 bond.

Crysta Lusk, 24, Gene Foster, 40, and Kathy Davidson, 45, were each charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Lusk, Foster, and Davidson were all held on a $15,000 bond.