1-year-old fatally shot in head during Halifax County drive-by, police say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Weldon child just a couple weeks from their second birthday was killed when they were shot during a drive-by Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the 1-year-old was struck just after 8:15 p.m. while they were inside a home on Elm Street.

The child, who was going to turn two on Dec. 23, was shot in the head. The toddler was taken to a local hospital before being flown to another hospital before dying from their injuries, police said.

The home was hit by several bullets in what police said was an isolated incident.

The child’s mother, father, sibling and a great grandparent were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

No suspect information was immediately available.