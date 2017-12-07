Veterans in Kinston honor lives loss during Pearl Harbor

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans in Lenoir County took time Thursday to commemorate those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 American servicemen were killed..

Many gathered around to share stories and memories of relatives who lost their lives or fought on that infamous day.

Each year they hold a ceremony.

“We had a good turn out today,” said veteran Lee Stroud. “It was about 30 people, that’s not many .There should be 300 or 3,000 but it was a better turnout that we had in the past.”

Lee Stroud says it is important to continue holding ceremonies each year to pass on the memories and stories to the next generation.