Veterans in Kinston honor lives loss during Pearl Harbor

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans in Lenoir County took time Thursday to commemorate those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 American servicemen were killed..

Many gathered around to share stories and memories of relatives who lost their lives or fought on that infamous day.

Each year they hold  a ceremony.

“We had a good turn out today,” said veteran Lee Stroud. “It was about 30 people, that’s not many .There should be 300  or 3,000 but it was a better turnout that we had  in the past.”

Lee Stroud says it is important to continue holding ceremonies each year to pass on the memories and stories to the next generation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s