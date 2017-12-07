Tips to keep your Christmas tree from catching on fire

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas is supposed to be fun, but it can be dangerous if you don’t keep an eye on your live Christmas tree.

Fire departments across the state say they respond to a lot of calls involving Christmas trees this time of year.

Greenville Fire/Rescue wants to remind you to keep your tree watered with dry needles a tree can easily catch fire.

Also, make sure you keep your tree placed at least three feet away from a heat source as it causes one in every four Christmas tree fires.

“Particularly what causes Christmas tree fires is that people have lights on the tree and they either have frayed cords or the either the bulbs are out and it causes the electrical cords cause the tree fire,” said Chief Eric Griffin.

Firefighters say you should always turn off your Christmas tree lights before you go to bed or leave the house.

