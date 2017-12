JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Enterprise Street located in Jacksonville will close during the day on Thursday.

The road closure is part of the City’s 2017 Street Rehabilitation Project.

Enterprise Street will gain improvements which include repairing drainage structures, rebuilding the shoulder, and resurfacing the road.

Drivers are informed to follow the marked detour signs in the area and to use Brynn Marr Road to avoid the closure.

The road is expected to reopen on December 15.