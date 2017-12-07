Teenage cancer survivor gets dream granted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 16 year old Henry Charvat is in for the best time of his life this Sunday.

As a recent cancer survivor his story made its way to the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room.

The tears and cheers following the message are for more than just the game day experience.

For Henry, a thyroid cancer diagnosis two years ago left him and his family uncertain.

It all started when he was on a field trip to a health facility. When a sonographer asked for volunteers, Henry went up for what was supposed to be a fun sonogram. Yet, what they saw prompted a red flag.

Henry’s mom “Kat” knew then… her son was a fighter.

Henry’s journey through treatments including radiation was tough. He kept focused on the end game… which is leading him to a real game.

With the support and help of local resources including Greenville non-profit “The Dream Factory” Henry is getting the gift of a lifetime.

Henry is part of Steelers nation. A Steelers fan his whole life while living here in Eastern North Carolina. Henry’s never made it to a game, yet that’s about to change.

He was playing a role in a community theatre play when the dream factory coordinated the big surprise.

Henry heads to Pittsburgh this weekend with a lot to look forward to. Aside from the game itself, Henry and his family will celebrate his life as a teenager without cancer.