Support Military Spouses gives out 200+ Christmas care packages to military families

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, some military families in the East will be spending it without their loved ones. To say thank you for their sacrifices, one organization is on a mission.

Support Military Spouses hosted its annual Christmas Care Package party in Jacksonville on Thursday. Its founders believe that military spouses and children have an important job too.

“When their loved one signs up for the military, they’re serving right alongside them on the Homefront,” Diane Rumley, co-founder of the organization, said. “We believe it is extremely important for us to let them know that we appreciate their sacrifices.”

Over 200 care packages were given out. Inside of them was jewelry, books, ornaments and stuffed animals. Spouses who attended the event say they’re very grateful for the support from the local community.

“We have husbands that are gone or we have families that are hours and hours away,” Caitlin Turner, spouse of a Marine, said. “So having each other, it means a lot, it really does.”

Local McDonald’s franchises were on hand to provide free breakfast to the tikes and of course mascots were there for pictures with the kids.

“It’s hard not to cry when you see every year all of these people get together and volunteer to serve you while your spouse is away,” Aleana Craven, spouse of a Marine.

Support Military Spouses also delivered care packages aboard Cherry Point on Thursday. They’ll be in Goldsboro on Friday.

The organization is also looking for heroes to sponsor care packages for military families. If you’d like to sign up visit their website supportmilitaryspouses.org.