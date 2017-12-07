Students preview Eastern N.C. Regional Skills Center class offerings

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Students across the East are turning their interests into their careers thanks to the first-ever Eastern N.C. Regional Skills Center.

Nearly 700 high schoolers from Jones, Onslow, and Duplin counties as well as Camp Lejeune explored the various career paths that will be offered in the skills center during an “Expedition: Careers” event on Thursday.

Employers from IT, culinary arts, hospitality, automotive and building trades were on hand to answer students’ questions.

“It gives the students an opportunity to come out and see what jobs and careers are there for them,” John Shannon, CTE director Onslow County, said. “It gives them a chance to see what it is they can make, what they have to do to learn that job and what they can be successful at.”

Shannon says it also gives students another pathway to the workforce besides going to a traditional four-year college.

“We’re trying to give these students the opportunities to walk out into a training school or right into a workforce,” he said.

More than 20 employers were at the event sharing their career journeys and education requirements.

Registration for the Regional Skills Center will begin in the spring. Construction is already underway and is expected to be completed by August 2018. It will be located in Onslow County.