Student tutors in Lenoir County help improve math scores

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) – Lenoir County educators are crediting the rise in math scores, to not only the students and teachers. but also the new student tutors.

Fractions, exponents, and variables… for some those words offer confidence, for others they offer doubt that they’ll pass a test or a grade

“I’ve had thoughts of dropping out because it got so hard,” said freshman math student Josh Wilkin.

South Lenoir high educators realized there was a need due to low test scores and high dropout rates. That’s when they began their peer tutoring program so now those grades are going from a D to an A.

Tutors like Hunter West.

“At the end of the day I think that I’m making an impact because I’m showing kids that you know you can make an impact where ever you are,” said Senior and tutor Hunter West.

Hunter is one of several top rated upper class-men in the county working as STEM Corps East tutors, where each day she provides a little extra help in math class.

“I know math was the number one reason why kids would drop out of south Lenoir high school,” added West.

Based on recent testing, the tutoring is paying off. Math one students deemed proficient, rose 16 points at South Lenoir High.

“These students are seeing older kids who care about their future and are there for them and I think that is going to make the biggest difference,” said West

Hunter has plans for her own future, but won’t leave her peers hanging.

“I definitely don’t want this to end when I’m gone..”

The program is active in all Lenoir County High Schools Kinston, North and South Lenoir and Early College.

The percentage of Math I students deemed proficient rose 16 points at South Lenoir, 6 points at North Lenoir and, on average, 8 points in the district.

