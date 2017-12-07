Report: Prison guard died amid training, staffing worries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of the three correctional officer watching roughly 250 prisoners on the day one was killed had not received the four-week basic training course that includes instruction on how to subdue an attacking inmate.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that just an hour before she was assaulted, 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Callahan confided to a supervisor that she worried her officers were not prepared if an inmate attacked.

Callahan was beaten to death in April with a fire extinguisher in the understaffed unit she was responsible for guarding at Bertie Correctional Institution.

State Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Pamela Walker said Thursday that beginning in September new correctional officers began receiving basic training right after an initial week of orientation at the prison where they work.

