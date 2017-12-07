Pearl Harbor remembered on it’s 76th anniversary Thursday

Sara Potter Published:

PEARL HARBOR, HI (WNCT) — The seventy-sixth anniversary of Pearl Harbor was held on Thursday.

The anniversary remembers the estimated 2,403 Americans who were killed in 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The attack produced the United States to enter World War II.

Several American ships were also destroyed in the attack including the USS Arizona which still remains sunken in the Pacific Ocean along with the remains of some of its crew members.

Upon gaining knowledge of the attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt described the event as “a day that will live in infamy.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s