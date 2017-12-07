Pearl Harbor remembered on it’s 76th anniversary Thursday

PEARL HARBOR, HI (WNCT) — The seventy-sixth anniversary of Pearl Harbor was held on Thursday.

The anniversary remembers the estimated 2,403 Americans who were killed in 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The attack produced the United States to enter World War II.

Several American ships were also destroyed in the attack including the USS Arizona which still remains sunken in the Pacific Ocean along with the remains of some of its crew members.

Upon gaining knowledge of the attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt described the event as “a day that will live in infamy.”