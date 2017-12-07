Onslow school bus involved in accident Thursday morning; no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A school bus was involved in a car accident at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Onslow County Schools reported.

The Southwest Elementary school bus was rear-ended at 370 Holly Shelter Road in Jacksonville.

There were eleven children on the bus during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported when a truck hit the back of the school bus when the bus was stopped in the process of picking up a student.

The bus was reported with rare damages and the truck was reported with serve damages.

The students were transferred to another bus after the accident to travel to school.

