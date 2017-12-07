NCDOT encourages drivers to prep before winter weather arrives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCDOT is encouraging residents to prepare for snowy weather before it comes

The NCDOT has four trucks ready to roll out in case of inclement weather both with salt and brine.

“We have all of our salt bins filled with salt,” said Jordan Davenport, Pitt County maintenance engineer. “Our brine tanks are full and ready to go. Equipment gear up and ready to go, so we are prepared you know, if needed.”

They’ve been prepped since October and even with a small chance of ice or snow they are ready to go.

“we are keeping a close eye on it and if the threat gets any more certain, then w’ell definitely be looking ahead and getting some routes in place,” Davenport said.

But they aren’t the only ones tasked with preparing for snowfall.

Service manager Colby Pugh said drivers should get ready as well.

“The first thing, the most important thing, is to check your coolant level,” said Pugh. “Make sure you have plenty of antifreeze in your car cause if you don’t your freeze plugs can blow out of the car.”

“Also another thing to check is to make sure you have a strong battery,” Pugh added. “With plenty of cold cranking amps, if you have a weak battery with some of these cars and these cold nights, you may wake up to a dead battery.”

Besides these car maintenance tips, it’s important to have one more final thing checked.

“If the weather is going to get nasty as snow and ice, its important to get your tires checked,” said Pugh. “Make sure you’re not riding around on slick tires. Because as soon as it comes to start snowing, you may be slipping and sliding all over the road.”