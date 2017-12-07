Man faces multiple charges; $930,000 bond set

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and a $930,000 bond.

Jamar Savage, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Greenville.

He faces charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on an emergency person, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place with controlled substances.

He also faces misdemeanor breaking or entering, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He’s being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.