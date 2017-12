KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Six traditional artists from across North Carolina have been awarded the ‘North Carolina Heritage Award’ including one from Lenoir County.

Robert “Dick” Knight from Lenoir County was recognized for his soul, R&B, and jazz trumpet playing.

The award honors folk artist and aims to deepen awareness of the stories and music they represent.

The award ceremony will take place on May 23, and will feature performances from each recipient.