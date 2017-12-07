Local businesses step up efforts ahead of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to weather, businesses in the east aren’t taking any chances.

In Greenville, Tropicana supermarket is taking steps to prepare ‘in case of a possible snow storm.

Manuel Bautista is the manager of the Greenville Tropicana supermarket and says his shelves are stocked with bread and milk.

“We have a lot of carpets for customers when they enter the building,” said Bautista. “We already bought a lot of produce, so our customers can buy milk and bread.”

Outside preparations have included setting up cones and adding salt to prevent the store’s walkways from freezing over.

“We already prepared for the snow that’s supposed to be coming but they can come here and they can get all the items,” said Bautista.