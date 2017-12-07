Kinston police make arrests in 2015 murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in 2015 murder of 71-year-old Jack Davis Jr.

Six individuals were arrested in the days after the event but police continued the investigation.

On Friday, December 1, 2017, Kinston police obtained warrants for the arrest of three additional suspects.

21-year-old Erica Mona Jones of Raleigh, 33-year-old Frankiena Danielle McCotter of New Bern, and 33-year-old Paris Gereaux Hannibal of Kinston are all being charged with Accessory After the Fact-Felony. Jones is receiving an additional charge of Felony Conspiracy.

On Sunday, July 19, 2015 shortly after 11:00 pm, Kinston Police officers responded to 611 Girl Scout Road in Kinston. When officers arrived they found Jack Davis Jr., age 71, suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. Mr. Davis was transported to Lenoir Memorial Hospital and later to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Jack Davis Jr. died as a result of his injury.

In the days following the murder of Mr. Davis, six individuals were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes to include Murder, Burglary, Armed robbery, Larceny as well as Conspiracy:

Adrain Torres Lopez, age 21

Jaime Luis Torres, age 22

N’Finity Dionakah Jones, age 19

Jonathan Ordonez, age 18

Johnny Ray Sanders, age 24

Phoenix Gabrielle Hannibal, age 39