Kinston police make arrests in 2015 murder

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in  2015 murder of 71-year-old Jack Davis Jr.

Six individuals were arrested in the days after the event but police continued the investigation.

On Friday, December 1, 2017, Kinston police obtained warrants for the arrest of three additional suspects.

21-year-old Erica Mona Jones of Raleigh, 33-year-old Frankiena Danielle McCotter of New Bern, and 33-year-old Paris Gereaux Hannibal of Kinston are all being charged with Accessory After the Fact-Felony. Jones is receiving an additional charge of Felony Conspiracy.

On Sunday, July 19, 2015 shortly after 11:00 pm, Kinston Police officers responded to 611 Girl Scout Road in Kinston. When officers arrived they found Jack Davis Jr., age 71, suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. Mr. Davis was transported to Lenoir Memorial Hospital and later to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Jack Davis Jr. died as a result of his injury.

In the days following the murder of Mr. Davis, six individuals were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes to include Murder, Burglary, Armed robbery, Larceny as well as Conspiracy:

Adrain Torres Lopez, age 21

Jaime Luis Torres, age 22

N’Finity Dionakah Jones, age 19

Jonathan Ordonez, age 18

Johnny Ray Sanders, age 24

Phoenix Gabrielle Hannibal, age 39

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s