Johnson promoted in Texas organization; Spike Owen to manage Woodies

Down East Wood Ducks Published:

Arlington, TEXAS – The Texas Rangers today announced the managers, coaches, and staff for all minor league affiliates in 2018. Texas affiliates combined for three division titles and one league championship in 2017.

Former major league infielder Spike Owen has been elevated to manager at High-A Down East as he enters his third season as a skipper in the Texas farm system. He managed the club’s High-A affiliate in 2015, leading High Desert to a second half division title and the California League semifinals.

Owen will be joined by two newcomers to Kinston: Kenny Hook as a hitting coach, and Carlos Maldonado as an assistant coach. Hook will also elevate with his manager from Hickory in the same role, while Maldonado will join the club from AA Frisco.

The 2017 training and clubhouse staff will return for 2018. Athletic trainer Alex Rodriguez, strength and conditioning coach Al Sandoval, and clubhouse manager Vinnie Colangelo will serve the same roles with the Wood Ducks.

Departing the Woodies for 2018 include manager Howard Johnson and assistant coach Jeremy Moore. “HoJo” has been elevated to AAA Round Rock as a hitting coach for the upcoming season and Moore will serve as a hitting coach in the Rookie Arizona League.

