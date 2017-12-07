Former Pirate Defensive Coordinator Robert Prunty Named Head Coach at Hampton

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Former ECU Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Robert Prunty will be introduced as the new head football coach at Hampton University tomorrow afternoon.

Prunty coached under Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech from 2010-12 where he coached outside linebackers and defensive ends. he then followed Tuberville to Cincinnati where he served as the defensive ends and associate head coach in 2013 before assuming co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coaching responsibilities from 2014-16.

He was the defensive line an associate head coach at East Carolina before taking over as the defensive coordinator when Kenwick Thompson was fired early in the 2017 season.

Prunty spent 2002-09 as the head coach at Hargrave Military Academy.

 

 

 

