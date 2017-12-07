First Alert Forecast: Chilly with a few showers

SUMMARY: A series of coastal disturbances will combine with increasingly cold air to provide chilly rain. Rain may mix with snow showers at times on Friday/early Saturday, so a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers as well as a few areas of patchy fog. Temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with a slight chance of a few shower. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s. Rain showers likely overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for showers continues into Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine will return for the day on Sunday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 70% 41 ° F precip: 80% 40 ° F precip: 90% 40 ° F precip: 90% 39 ° F precip: 80% 39 ° F precip: 80% 38 ° F precip: 90% 38 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 100% 39 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 42 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 40 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 80% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 100% 36 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast