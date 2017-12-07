First Alert Forecast: Chilly with a few showers

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A series of coastal disturbances will combine with increasingly cold air to provide chilly rain. Rain may mix with snow showers at times on Friday/early Saturday, so a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers as well as a few areas of patchy fog. Temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with a slight chance of a few shower. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s. Rain showers likely overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for showers continues into Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine will return for the day on Sunday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
40%
12am
Fri
42° F
precip:
70%
1am
Fri
41° F
precip:
80%
2am
Fri
40° F
precip:
90%
3am
Fri
40° F
precip:
90%
4am
Fri
39° F
precip:
80%
5am
Fri
39° F
precip:
80%
6am
Fri
38° F
precip:
90%
7am
Fri
38° F
precip:
100%
8am
Fri
38° F
precip:
100%
9am
Fri
39° F
precip:
100%
10am
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
11am
Fri
41° F
precip:
90%
12pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
90%
1pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
90%
3pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
90%
4pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
90%
9pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
90%
11pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
90%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
1am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
2am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
3am
Sat
37° F
precip:
100%
4am
Sat
36° F
precip:
90%
