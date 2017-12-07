ECU partners with community organizations to help with children literacy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The imagination library is a national program that provides newborn babies to the age of 5 with a quality, educational book in the mail once a month.

The initiative was created by Dolly Parton’s desire to help children learn.

With the help of the United Way of Pitt County, Martin-Pitt partnership for children and the early literacy coalition is amove to help children develop literacy skills needed to read.

Jim Cieslar is the executive director of the United Way of Pitt County and said this initiative will not only help children but companies in the east.

“The more we can create a competent workforce, the more we’re going to be able to attract new businesses in Pitt County,” said Cieslar. “We also can better serve the businesses that we already have here because they will have a competent pool of to draw from.”

The study will be completed by educational professors at East Carolina University who want to make it their mission for students to learn the basics before picking up a book.

Dr. Kimberly Anderson is an assistant professor at East Carolina and said the learning the basics of reading is key.

“We’re more interested in the language skills that reading to kids can influence,” said Dr. Anderson. “We’re looking at kid’s ability to tell a story and they’re ability o just interact with language.”

Parents can register their children in the Imagination Library at the United Way of Pitt County’s website – uwpcnc.org. Potential parents can also call the United Way at 1-(252) 758-1604 to request an enrollment form.