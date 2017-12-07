Accrediting body lifts sanctions against North Carolina HBCU

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — An accrediting agency has lifted its sanction on an HBCU in North Carolina for deficiencies in enrollment and financial aid.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported that Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Thomas Conway said his school has been removed from “warning status” by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Conway told a panel of school representatives and the UNC Board of Governors on Wednesday that SACS announced the move and also approved ECSU’s new program in emergency management.

The school was placed on warning status in June 2016 based on problems identified in an internal audit done by UNC General Administration. The audit found, among other things, that ECSU had admitted students who didn’t meet admission requirements and had awarded financial aid to students who were ineligible.

