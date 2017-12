VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Mile Road (State Road 1646) north of Vanceboro when a car crossed the center lane and hit a pedestrian.

Highway Patrol reports that one person has died from the accident and another person has been injured.

