19-year-old dad accused of ‘exploding,’ killing 7-week-old son

KUCW/WCMH Staff Published:

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUCW/WCMH) – The father of a nearly 2-month-old baby is in custody after police say he abused his baby to the point of death.

On Dec. 1, police responded to a Clearfield, Utah, home on reports that a 7-week-old infant was unconscious and not breathing. The baby was flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center but later died from their injuries.

After investigating, police arrested the baby’s father, 19-year-old Clint Corydon Nokes.

“It is believed [he] caused the non-accidental and fatal injuries,” police said.

KUTV reported Nokes admitted that he was tired of the baby crying and he finally “exploded.” Nokes told police he would “chuck” him on the couch or in his swing. Police said Nokes also admitted to dropping the child on his head in the kitchen sink earlier in the week.

Charges are pending, but he is facing child abuse homicide.

