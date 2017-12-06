The Latest: Pork grower denies pollution after judge’s order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a federal judge ordering pork production giant Murphy-Brown LLC to follow through on an agreement and allow studies that could lead to cleaning up water pollution (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A major pork producer says there’s no evidence of groundwater contamination at its North Carolina operations after a federal judge ordered the company to live up to an agreement it signed 11 years ago and work on cleaning up water pollution.

Smithfield Foods Inc. Vice President Stewart Leeth said Tuesday all farms and facilities comply with federal and state law.

U.S. District Court Judge Malcolm Howard on Monday ordered Smithfield subsidiary Murphy-Brown LLC to fix problems at 11 sites in in Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Pitt, Sampson and Scotland counties. The order ends the company’s three-year delay to have a mutually agreed consultant develop clean-up plans.

Environmentalists say the independent expert found groundwater contamination or waste lagoon problems at the Murphy-Brown sites.

___

1:50 p.m.

A Murphy-Brown spokeswoman and the company’s attorneys didn’t respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment.

Murphy-Brown is the North Carolina-based livestock production subsidiary of Smithfield Foods Inc., which is owned by the Chinese company that is the world’s largest pork producer.