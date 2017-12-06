Protecting your package deliveries this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you ordered anything online from Cyber Monday your 7-10 business days are almost here.

This means packages are heading towards your house potentially making it a target for thieves.

As we all know, the holidays are all about giving, but that won’t stop front porch thieves from taking your items right off your front porch.

Some police departments in the east say people have gone as far as following the trucks to take the packages immediately after drop off.

One of the ways to protect yourself is to plan in advance.

Know when your packages are arriving and where.

If you know you’re not going to be home during delivery, ship it somewhere else like work.

“One of the ways we like to look at it is most people would not leave their valuables their purse a wallet in their unlocked car on the front seat so why leave it outside your home for somebody to take,” said Greenville Police Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter.

Most delivery companies allow you to change the packages destination at any time.

If you know you’re not going to be home, change it.

Security cameras can play a vital role in catching these crooks.

If you fall victim to this turn all evidence over to the police.