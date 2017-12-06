Prosecutors mulling death penalty for Pasquotank inmates charged in failed prison escape

WAVY Staff Published:

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Prosecutors are expected to meet Wednesday morning to discuss a possible harsher punishment for four inmates allegedly involved in a deadly attack at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine if the state will seek the death penalty against those inmates accused of trying to escape

State officials say the inmates started a fire in the facility’s sewing plant in October. According to police, the inmates then tried to escape the prison, but were caught before leaving the prison yard. During the chaos, several people were hurt and hospitalized. Four prison workers died in the attack.

Prosecutors charged the inmates with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. In October, the inmates were indicted on several other charges, including burning a public building, felony riot and assault with a deadly weapon.

The prison has remained on the lockdown since the deadly attack. Meanwhile, the prison’s sewing plant where the ambush happened has been closed indefinitely.

The capital penalty determination hearing is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s