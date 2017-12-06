New Bern reigns supreme as number one retirement destination

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Each year, 700,000 Americans relocate to towns across the country to retire.

This year, the town of New Bern reigned supreme as the number one destination to retire.

The town is profiled in the January/February 2018 issue of ‘Where To Retire’ magazine.

The publication is the only magazine in America geared toward helping people with retirement relocation decisions.

The town topped the list for its affordable housing, medical care and attractions for all ages.

A boost in downtown businesses and restaurants also make it the perfect destination for potential residents.

It’s a destination that New Jersey native, Carole Creedon made 17 years ago.

“We were trying to get away from the busyness of a true tourist beach town but still have water accessibility,” said Creedon.

It’s the smaller cities which make towns like New Bern a priority for those looking for a new home.

Mary Mchgee is the tourism director for the city and knows how important the town is for the state.

“New bern is a great place for family,” said Mchgee. “It gives a lot of opportunities for growth and people have things to do here.”

Nationally, more than two dozen states and hundreds of towns seek to bring in retirees as a source of economic development.

The issue will be available nationwide on December 12.