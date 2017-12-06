NC superintendent creates easier way for parents to check students performance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – With the help of some state leaders, there’s now a new and easier way to locate education data for schools in North Carolina.

The state superintendent made the decision to create a more accessible and user-friendly website for parents, caregivers, and educators.

Wayne Beasley is the assistant superintendent for Craven County Schools and says it’s a helpful resource for each school districts.

“The new online portal gives you a snapshot in time of how each school performs, compared to Craven County schools and in addition to the state of North Carolina as a whole,” said Beasley.

Parents will still receive a printed version of the report card for their child’s school. They will also have access to their students grades throughout the year. The website contains additional data and information about the indicators that are difficult to capture in a printed document.