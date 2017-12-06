Morrisville man faces 24 child sex crime charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville man faces 24 child sex crime charges stemming from incidents involving two victims dating back more than a year, warrants say.

Moises Laracuente-Aptone, 48, of Rambling Hills Drive is being held under a $5 million bond after being charged with sexually abusing a victim that was younger than 16 and a second victim that was younger than 12, warrants say.

Laracuente-Aptone was charged with 20 counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Warrants say the offenses occurred between November 2016 and Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

