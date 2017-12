Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- Beaufort County Animal Control housing for cats is reaching max capacity.

Shelter officials say a homeowner surrendered more than 30 stray cats Tuesday.

The stray cats have continued to multiply. Dozens more must be picked up from the home at a later time. The shelter needs to make room for the other cats.

If you would like to adopt, contact the Beaufort County Animal Shelter at 252-946-4517.